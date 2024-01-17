The have been revealed nominations for the twenty-fourth edition of Game Developers Choice Awardsor for GDCA friends. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate 3 these are the games that have received the most nominations, seven each out of the nine available categories, followed by the surprising Cocoon, which is in the running for five different awards.

All three are competing for the most coveted prize of the awards ceremony, the inevitable one Game of the Yearwhere we also find Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Dredge and Dave the Diver among the candidates.

In total, 16 games released last year received nominations for the nine prizes up for grabs. There is also a tenth separate category, namely the “Audience Award”, which as you can imagine is voted by the public, via a survey already available online at this address. The winners will be revealed at the GDCA ceremony scheduled for March 20 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.