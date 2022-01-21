During the GDC (Game Developers Conference) in San Francisco, a report on the state of the gaming industry has been published. Among others, we have the opportunity to see which are the platforms most used by developers to create games right now. Switch is ultimate.

In the category “What platforms are you currently developing a game on?”, The results were as follows:

PC – 63% PlayStation 5 – 31% Android – 30% iOS – 30% Xbox Series X | S – 29% Xbox One (or One X) – 22% PlayStation 4 (or Pro) – 21% Nintendo Switch – 20%

The fact that “PC” ranks first is not particularly surprising, as most projects that aren’t Sony or Nintendo first party tend to arrive on PC as well as consoles since launch. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are practically on par, with numbers almost identical to mobile (market share in regular growth). Older generation consoles are still holding up, thanks to a very slow generational change.

Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, it is last, albeit still with only one or two percentage points less than PS4 and Xbox One. Nintendo Switch is a hugely successful console and the regular distribution of new models makes it perceive as a “recent” console, but we mustn’t say that the console has almost five years on its shoulders and, from a hardware point of view, it has never been the More Powerful: Many third-party projects coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S don’t even consider the Big N’s hybrid platform (with rare exceptions allowed by cloud versions).

But when it comes to platforms that developers want to develop in the future, Switch is sixth. Instead, it is third (behind PC and PS5) for the list of platforms considered most interesting from the point of view of developers.

Also at GDC 2022, we found that developers are not interested in NFTs.