People will get a chance to buy 2242 ready flats of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). For this, the Authority will organize a camp in Hindi Bhavan every Friday from October 9. However, a draw will be drawn if there are two or more contenders on a flat.

Six schemes have been included in this including GDA’s Madhuban Bapudham Residential Scheme. They all have EWS to three BHK flats. Their price has been determined according to the site and type of the flat. GDA officials say that there are 2242 flats in various schemes. These flats are completely ready. Buyers can go immediately after purchasing flats. Now, to sell these remaining flats, the authority will sell them under the ‘first come first serve’ scheme. In this, willing buyers can buy flats of their choice.

Flats are in these plans: Madhuban Bapudham Residential Scheme consists of LIG, Two BHK Type A, B, Three BHK 1011 flats. Their prices range from Rs. 10.80 lakhs to Rs. 70 lakhs depending on the site and type. Apart from this, there are 81 BHK flats in Chandrashila Apartments. Emki prices range from Rs 44.73 lakh to Rs 55.93 lakh according to the site. The Vaishali scheme has MIG flats. They cost Rs 46.13 lakh. The price of one and two BHK flats in the Koyal Enclave scheme ranges from Rs 22.40 lakh to Rs 30.90 lakh. Apart from this, there are flats ranging from one to two BHK in the Indraprastha scheme. The price of which ranges from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 28.10 lakh. The EWS flat in Modinagar is priced at Rs 5.72 lakh.

”Flats lying vacant in various schemes of GDA will be available under first come first serve scheme. Camp will be held every Friday from 9 October.” – Santosh Kumar Rai, Secretary, GDA

Discount up to five percent

GDA officials say that if the person desirous of purchasing these flats will deposit the entire amount within two months from the allotment date, then they will also be given a five percent discount on the value of the building. While a buyer buys more than one flat, a discount of up to seven percent will be given on the price of each flat.