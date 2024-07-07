Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/07/2024 – 9:14

Images taken on the morning of this Saturday, the 6th, and shared by Father Júlio Lancellotti on social media, show a group of agents from the Metropolitan Civil Guard of São Paulo attacking a man in the center of the capital, during a maintenance action carried out by the Sé sub-prefecture, close to the Glicério viaduct.

In the recordings (made by an observer who witnessed the scene), it is possible to see a man being attacked by the agents and forcibly placed inside a GCM vehicle. People who witnessed the scene even asked the guards to stop the beatings, but they were ignored by the Metropolitan Civil Guard team.

In a statement, the City of São Paulo reported, via the Municipal Secretariat of Urban Security, that the GCM was in the center of São Paulo this Saturday to “provide support to agents of the Sé subprefecture in maintenance work to remove garbage and wash the street”, and that, during the approach, “a man disrespected the team and was sent to the 8th DP”.

The department also stated that the images are being investigated and that it “does not condone any conduct that violates these principles.” “If the investigation concludes that the conduct is irregular, disciplinary measures will be applied.”

In one of the videos, a man wearing black shorts, a black shirt and a black cap can be seen surrounded by up to five officers. The guards try to trip him up and kick him, elbow him and hit him with a baton. During the video, the man tries to get away from the blows, but does not react violently to the attack.

In another video, the same young man in black clothes appears to be forced into the trunk of a Metropolitan Civil Guard vehicle. In the same recording, another man can also be seen crouching in the street with a bloody nose. The images, however, do not show what caused the injury to this second person.

The report attempted to contact Father Júlio Lancellotti to comment on the images, but the priest could not be reached. Estadão also questioned the Public Security Department, but had not received a response by the time the report was published.

The case comes just a few days after Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) stated that the GCM would have authorization to “hit the head” of anyone who “took aim” at the agents in incidents involving crack use, in the so-called Cracolândia.

“The GCM will not treat anyone who is attacking someone with roses,” said the mayor during an event at the end of the month. “There are drug dealers there, they have control over these people (…) if they come after us, they will get it on the head,” he added.

At the time, he was criticizing the decision of Judge Gilsa Elena Rios, of the 15th Public Finance Court of São Paulo, published on June 24, which prohibits the Metropolitan Civil Guard from acting like the Military Police. The judge’s ruling was a response to the public civil action filed by the State Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP-SP) in 2017.

On May 20 of that year, using tear gas and tactics similar to those of the Military Police, the GCM dispersed drug addicts from around Praça Júlio Prestes, in Luz, central region, and arrested drug traffickers.

The MP-SP then asked the Court to prohibit the GCM from adopting a series of procedures. The Court denied some requests from the Prosecutor’s Office, but accepted others and prohibited the use of non-lethal ammunition.

Ricardo Nunes has already stated that he will appeal the decision. For the mayor, it is not up to the courts to decide how the GCM should behave in Cracolândia. “I do not see how it is reasonable for a judge to want to define what experts in the field define. It is not the judge who will know what the metropolitan civil guard (and) the Military Police have to use. It is they (who will know what to use), they are the experts,” said the mayor.