Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi stressed yesterday the importance of Iraq’s stability and preserving its territorial integrity, full sovereignty, Arab identity, social fabric and national unity. Al-Budaiwi stressed, in a statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Council, the strength of fraternal relations between the GCC countries and Iraq, during Al-Budaiwi’s reception of a delegation from the Iraqi parliament headed by Sheikh Shaalan Al-Karim and including Karim Aliwi, Jahoush Al-Khafaji and Dr. Yassin Al-Aithawi, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council expressed the two sides’ aspiration to enhance the existing cooperation between them in a way that benefits them in accordance with common interests.

The statement explained that the two sides discussed a number of topics of common interest, in addition to following up on the latest developments on the regional and international arenas and exchanging views on them.

The statement issued by the Gulf Ministerial Council, in its 160th session, confirmed the firm positions and decisions of the Council countries towards Iraq, and stressed support for all efforts seeking to achieve its security and stability.