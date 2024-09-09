Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, stressed that the convening of the first ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and India reflects the sincere and common desire to strengthen relations between the two sides and develop them in a way that serves the interests of our peoples and enhances stability and prosperity in the region.

“The relations between the GCC countries and India are historical and deep-rooted, spanning several centuries and based on mutual trust and fruitful cooperation. These relations are constantly witnessing remarkable development, and reflect the strong will of both sides to enhance partnership in various fields,” he said. “The political and security challenges facing the world, such as terrorism, extremism, regional conflicts, and humanitarian crises, require more cooperation and coordination between the GCC countries and India. We can work together to effectively address these challenges, and unifying efforts and positions in international forums will enhance our ability to influence and contribute to achieving peace and security. Security cooperation is not limited to addressing challenges alone, but also extends to enhancing peace and security in our region and the world,” he added.