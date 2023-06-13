The GCC countries welcomed the assignment of the leadership team of the conference, in which Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, is the designated president, Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, is the first climate pioneer for youth, and Razan Al Mubarak, managing director of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, is the climate pioneer for the conference.

It also welcomed the results and outputs of the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27), and congratulated Egypt on the successful hosting of the conference, according to a press release.

The GCC states stressed the need for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to achieve ambitious and balanced negotiating results that focus on implementing national contributions through all means. Member states also look forward to conducting the first global outcome to assess the collective progress made towards implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement within the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The efforts of the GCC countries in the field of combating climate change were also emphasized, which was embodied in taking a series of measures, plans and programs aimed at achieving environmental, economic and social sustainability in the region, through the circular carbon economy approach, which is an integrated and comprehensive framework for addressing greenhouse gas emissions. and managing them through 4 axes: reducing emissions, reusing them, recycling them, and removing them.”

The GCC states also stressed the need for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to achieve tangible progress in the global goal program on adaptation, in the context of the temperature target referred to in the Paris Agreement, and the mitigation work program, provided that it includes all means to address greenhouse gas emissions, regardless of their sources. or its sectors.

She also indicated the necessity of “using all technologies and solutions, including renewable energy sources and hydrocarbons, coupled with their clean technologies, and activating means to support implementation in accordance with the principles and provisions of the Paris Agreement, including activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements, and fulfilling the pledge to provide 100 billion dollars annually by countries.” developed beginning in 2020 to support developing countries and progress towards setting a new quantified collective target for increased climate finance.

And the statement continued: “Member States affirm that achieving logical, practical, gradual and just transformations in the context of climate change is based on 3 pillars of equal importance, namely: ensuring energy security, economic prosperity, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Member States support everyone’s access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.” Modern and sustainable, within a path to achieve sustainable development on a larger scale, by investing in all technologies and solutions such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, hydrogen use as fuel, carbon capture, storage and reuse, nature-based carbon removal solutions, and carbon capture directly from the air.