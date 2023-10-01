OpenAI Technology Company, the developer of the artificial intelligence conversation platform GPT Chat, intends to add new features that allow the platform to respond to voice questions and images that the user displays on the platform.

The American company owned by the Microsoft software empire said, “We have begun offering new audio and visual capabilities in GPT Chat,” noting that the platform’s new user interface will allow the user to conduct voice conversations with GPT Chat and also display images of the automated conversation.

The new voice option, which OpenAI says will work in the same way as the voice personal digital assistant “Siri” from the American electronics giant Apple, allows the user to conduct one-on-one conversations with the GBT chat platform.

OpenAI said that the audio-visual artificial intelligence assistant will be available to users in the coming weeks for subscribers to the platform for a monthly subscription from the Plus and Enterprise categories.

She added that the subscriber can take a photo of a tourist landmark, for example, and display it on the platform to conduct a dialogue with her about this photo and learn more information about this landmark. The fast-growing technology company added that the user can use the new feature to help his children solve school mathematical problems by drawing a circle around the problems to be solved and then entering the image on the platform in order for it to provide the hints required to understand and solve the problems.

OpenAI’s statement came after giant American technology companies such as Alphabet/Google, Meta/Facebook, and Amazon entered the race in the field of artificial intelligence tools and employing them for public uses.

