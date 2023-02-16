Gboard needs no introduction, it’s about the keyboard Google so loved by users that most likely you too will have used in your life or are still using. Today we are here to tell you about a new update that involves giving her a new face on devices Android of some beta users!

Gboard on Android is updated!

The new Gboard toolbar has been talked about for some time, on which the development team has been working since last summer. Now finally someone among the users of the beta version would seem to have received the long-awaited update of the taskbar and we really want it tell you about the news.

The changes are very evident and the various shortcuts are positioned in such a way as to make better use of the available space. The shape of the buttons has also been changed, now becoming rectangular, with a small bevel at the corners. On the left a new 2×2 grid icon opens the full shortcuts panel and ellipses they are layers removed.

The various shortcuts can be customized more easily with this new Gboard, as drag & drop is inserted to move elements, and in addition we also find two new useful shortcuts: Emoji and Language Switcher. Plus you can change the microphone slot.

In short, interesting changes that certainly make everything more functional and aesthetically elegant. Unfortunately for now only some of the devices updated to the beta version of Gboard have obtained the changes but probably the release will take place in stages in the coming days. Obviously We will keep you updated in case of news!