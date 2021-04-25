While the cases of coronavirus continue to increase and the authorities advance with restrictive measures to try to alleviate the spread of the disease, there is a data as surprising as worrying.

It is that just over a year after the start of the pandemic in the country, there are already 10 private sanatoriums or clinics that closed their doors in Greater Buenos Aires (GBA). The figure was released a few days ago by the Argentine Chamber of Conurbano Providers (Capresco).

Unlike what happens in the City, where health centers they are financed through prepayments such as OSDE, Galeno or Swiss Medical, in the GBA private health institutions do it through social works of higher caliber like PAMI, IOMA or Osecac.

Closed. Escobar’s Sanatorio Plaza is one of those that lowered the blinds.

The economic complications that led to the closure of at least a dozen sanatoriums continue to be felt in the establishments, which are still dealing with the monetary lag that corresponds to the increase-inflation ratio.

“PAMI and IOMA have not increased for 15 months, they have stepped on the increases and our costs go up with inflation. So the true funders of the system are not the social works, we end up being the clinics, “they said from the aforementioned sector to the newspaper La Nación.

Clinics Sacred heart (Hurlingham), Saint Andrew (Homemade, February 3), Brandsen (Quilmes), New Comahue (Temperley, Lomas de Zamora), the sanatoriums San Miguel (San Miguel), Mariano Pelliza (Munro, Vicente López), Square Y Saint Charles (Escobar), the North Health Center (Villa Adelina, San Isidro) and the Clinic Los Almendros (Don Torcuato, Tigre) are the 10 health institutions that stopped working during the current pandemic.

Peaceful resistance. Forty workers from the Sanatorio Plaza de Belén de Escobar remained inside the building to preserve their source of work.

The case of San Carlos Sanatorium it was one of the most resounding during the quarantine. In April 2020, after confirming 23 cases of COVID-19 infections within the building and the null compliance with the health protocols established by the authorities (a well-known district doctor died after becoming infected), it was classified.

After an agreement with the PAMI, the Municipality of Escobar took over the administration and as of May took over the reins of the place, which it already nationalized as Néstor Kirchner Municipal Hospital. “We did a titanic task: we transferred all the patients, we disinfected every corner of the building, we swabbed the workers, guaranteeing their jobs, and we hired new personnel with the respective biosafety elements,” Mayor Ariel Sujarchuk, who it also eventually highlighted the arrival of new equipment.

After that episode, in August of last year, the Sanatorium Plaza He also lowered the blinds after suffering a drop in income: at the beginning of that month, PAMI withdrew the portfolio of 7,000 members to transfer them to other municipal health centers. That action, added to the difficulties that it had dragged on for seven years, were a lethal combination.

Postcard. This is how they transferred some patients from the former San Carlos Sanatorium before the closure.

“It was never in the plans to intervene and expropriate it,” the district government secretary, Javier Rehl, had pointed out in relation to the possibility that the Commune would take over the clinic. The reason, he said, would be due to poor management and the state of neglect of the infrastructure.

On the night of the final closure, part of the staff (about 40 people) decided to remain inside the building to prevent the equipment from being taken and preserve their source of work. Something similar to what happened in the San Miguel Sanatorium, where the employees came to take the place.

The Los Almendros Clinic, in Don Torcuato, it was also permanently closed during the first days of May after it was found that it did not comply with the protocols required against the coronavirus, in addition to treating patients without the corresponding municipal authorization.

Sanitation. After closing the Los Almendros clinic, municipal staff disinfected the entire building.

At that time, the Tigre center had received the first call for attention in April for lack of safety and hygiene and presenting building deficiencies, in addition to the authorization. “As there were hospitalized patients, we gave them the possibility of continuing the treatments until they were discharged but requesting that no more people be admitted. We returned and found that they had taken new patients and referrals. There we proceeded to the closure,” explained Lorena Aguirregomezcorta, undersecretary of local Urban Control.

The North Health Center and the Sanatorio Mariano Pelliza, in San Isidro and Vicente López, were also in the eye of the storm -or the pandemic- during June 2020, when inspections were carried out that culminated in the verification of non-compliance with safety and hygiene regulations.

Deficiency in electrical installations and in the collection of pathogenic waste and liquid waste, absence of pest control and the detection of “falsehoods” in the sworn declaration of the fire protection system facilities, in addition to the non-implementation of the protocols established against the coronavirus, were the triggers that led to the closure of both institutions.

Claim for closure. Personnel from the Pelliza Sanatorium and the North Health Center marched through the streets.

The New Comahue Clinic, in Temperley (Lomas de Zamora), like what happened with the San Carlos (Escobar), it was also recovered after closing. As of August 10, 2020 and for the exclusive use of affiliates and affiliates of IOMA, in the facilities where this private center operated – which closed in advance – the Gabriela Carriquiriborde Hospital.

“The workers formed a cooperative and raised a proposal to start up the new healthcare center. After considering it and given the growing demand for beds in the context of the pandemic, IOMA decided to move forward to have a new hospital, incorporated equipment and made the necessary corresponding remodeling for its operation “, they point out from the social work.

Faced with this panorama, from the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires They are analyzing making an offer similar to the one they developed a year ago. “We made an agreement with the private chambers through which the beds were guaranteed and the IOMA gave advantages to the clinics that had financial problems, such as advancing benefits. We already spoke with them again and the idea is to do the same.”