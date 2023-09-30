A child’s exams first of all. Kate Middleton breaks tradition and, surprisingly, will not be in Singapore on November 7 with Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The rumors have become reality: the Princess of Wales, who in the past had not missed the 2021 in London and 2022 in Boston events of the ‘environmental prize’, promoted by Prince William, this time he will stay in Windsor.

He will not be at the ceremony of the third edition of the Earthshot Awards, writes the Daily Mail, because he wants to remain in the Windsor residence for “support Prince George“, ten years, “who has exams this week“. To be with him and with her other two children, Princess Charlotte, eight years old, and Prince Louis, five. Like every mother. With the dream, say the usual well-informed people on the royals, of the exclusive Eton College, the school where kings study.The one where Charles III’s heir arrived in 1995, when he was 13 years old.