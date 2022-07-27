The first TV debate between Truss and Sunak ended with the foreign minister as the favorite

The battle continues between Rishi Sunakformer Minister of Finance, e Liz Trussforeign minister, to replace Boris Johnson and enter Downing Street in September. The two candidates met for the first time yesterday in prime time on the BBC.

The survey of the Opinium Institute assigns Liz to the Foreign Minister Truss 47% of British voters conservativeswhile former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak it is preferred by 41% of voters Labor. Sunak allegedly assumed an “extremely aggressive” attitude, according to a Truss supporter quoted by Guardian.

The foreign minister recalls her successes in Ukraine and focus on immediate tax cut. “We must act immediately. The people are in trouble, I will cancel the tax increase (applied by Sunak), and I will make a temporary moratorium on ecological taxes on companies to increase investments “, says the Truss.

Sunak he retorts recalling the origins of his Indian immigrant family and argues that taxes cannot be lowered in this moment of inflation at its highest, even in the face of the impoverished public.

The clash turns to the question China and here too the two contenders have different visions. Truss Sunak accuses “Until last week you were pushing for the strengthening of relations, but we must not make the same mistake we did with the Russiabecoming dependent on China ”.

Sunak he replies: “What we need to do is recognize that China is a threat to our security.”

Both candidates promise to keep the commitment in Ukraine and to continue the battle to achieve independence by foreign super powers. Pending the outcome of the vote on Monday 5 September.

