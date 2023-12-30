It's chaos in England on the eve of the end-of-year celebrations forcancellation of at least 14 trips on Eurostar lines only in the morning due to a disruption of the railway line near London which is also having repercussions for Southeastern trains. Thousands of passengers will be stranded in what is considered one of the busiest weekends of the year for trains. The reason for the cancellation of the races lies in theflooding of a tunnel in the south of the country caused by bad weather.

Eurostar services from London have been canceled “until the end of the day” due to heavy rain and winds: no high-speed service is planned today between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International because a tunnel under the Thames is flooded. In the meantime, this has happened in over 100 areas of the country Flood warning issued for today while rain, wind and snow will hit some parts of the country.