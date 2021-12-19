Queen Elizabeth is very worried, to the point of not sleeping in it at night. Prince William often personally flies a helicopter to transport his entire family from London to their Norfolk residence. William is a good pilot, but accidents can always happen, and the Sovereign has ordered his grandson not to do it again. If the helicopter carrying William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis crashes, the Queen and Charles would be devastated by the grief of the loss of their closest family members, but the monarchy would lose four heirs to the throne in a single accident, causing a unprecedented constitutional crisis.

It is for this reason that in the past it was always the custom that members of the royal family never travel together on airplanes and helicopters, or on means of transport subject to serious accidents. The provision was first violated by Princess Diana, who wanted to take William with her during the official visit she made in 1983 with Charles to Australia. The trip was also a great success due to the presence of the child, whom the crowds wanted to see in his mother’s arms.

The new generations of the Royals have obeyed this unwritten rule less and less and William applied for and obtained an exemption when George, his eldest son, who often traveled with his parents, was born. The new habit also affected Charlotte and Louis, but outside the entourage of the Palazzo few knew that William would take everyone by helicopter when the family moved to Sandringham for the Christmas holidays, as he will do this week.

The bad weather forecasts for the next few days prompted the Queen’s collaborators to reveal her concerns to the Sun and constant reminders to her nephew to adopt more prudent behavior. William is a good pilot, Elizabeth says, but helicopter accidents can always happen and he should avoid exposing himself and his entire family to danger. The prince, second in line to the throne after his father Charles, learned to fly helicopters while serving in the RAF Valley, a base on the Isle of Anglesey, North Wales, and was a pilot on East Anglia Air. Ambulance, participating in many rescue operations even in difficult weather conditions. When he was engaged to Kate, William went to pick her up by helicopter, an infringement from which he was acquitted because he was still doing training. The Queen and Charles have long been thinking of finding a country house for the Cambridge family in the nearest park of Windsor, where Prince Andrew already lives and where Frogmore Cottage, the residence of Harry and Meghan, remained free after their escape to America. .

However, Elizabeth is firmly committed to prohibiting William from traveling by helicopter with his family. In the event of an accident, the dynastic line would be completely disrupted and the monarchy could never recover. The throne, after the reign of Charles, would pass to his second son Harry, who would bring with him Meghan, the first American queen, at this moment not exactly at the center of the sympathies of the subjects. Just like Wallis Simpson hadn’t been, the American who dreamed of becoming queen in 1936 and then had to settle for a title of duchess.