Tens of millions of smartphones across the UK rang in sync at the same instant at 3.00pm today as a test for a new government-sponsored national emergency alert system. The system is intended to warn of dangerous situations including fire, flood or attack. The ring was for 10 seconds displaying a message to the user notifying that no action was required. The test seems to have been successful even if there was no lack of controversial observations (for example it was pointed out that people who keep a secret cell phone for safety, in the event of domestic abuse, could be discovered) and a certain number of people who reported that their devices they did not see the message or make a sound and others that the alarm was sounded early, the BBC reported.



01:50