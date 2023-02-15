Duangpetch Promthep, one of 12 children on the soccer team that was rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 has died in Britain where he moved last year to attend a football academy. The boy, who was 17 years old, was found dead in the college dormitory, and the transfer to the hospital was useless.

“He was very happy to play football here, he was very fast, intelligent and full of life,” said Kiatisuk Senamuang, founder of the Zico Foundation, which supported the young footballer’s education. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the Leicestershire police would not have found anything suspicious, reports the BBC.

Duangpetch was the captain of the Wild Boars, the football team who were trapped in Tham Luang cave and were rescued in an international rescue operation that lasted 17 days and attracted worldwide attention.