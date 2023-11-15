The government program unanimously rejected by the five judges, who defined it as an illegal transfer: “There are good reasons to believe that asylum seekers would run a real risk of mistreatment”

There British Supreme Court rejects government plan to transfer asylum seekers arriving across the English Channel to Rwanda. This was reported by Sky News, specifying that the Court only assessed whether Rwanda was a “safe third country” to which to send migrants.

The five judges (Lord Reed, Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Briggs and Lord Sales) have the plan was unanimously rejected, defining the transfer of migrants as “illegal”.

“The Supreme Court unanimously rejects the appeal of the Ministry of the Interior and confirms the conclusion of the Court of Appeal – we read in the operative part of the sentence -. This is because there are well-founded reasons to believe that asylum seekers would run a real risk of mistreatment” in case they were sent back to their country of origin once rejected in Rwanda.