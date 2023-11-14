The British Supreme Court has declared the ‘Rwanda Plan’ on the deportation of immigrants illegal

There British Supreme Court ruled that the government’s controversial plan to relocate some migrants to Rwanda is illegal. Five judges of the Supreme Court today thus confirmed the key point of that ruling, according to which “there is a real risk for refugees” to be “repatriated to their countries of origin” as their “asylum request could be misjudged” by the Rwandan authorities, with the risk of “suffer mistreatment“. The sentence is a hard blow for the government whose plan had attracted international attention and criticism. The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) had already interfered with the plan, blocking the first flight to Rwanda close to take-off, and the Court of Appeal in London.

The appeal was brought by the British Prime Minister himself Rishi Sunakwhich challenged the ruling of the Court of Appeal in recent months, according to which migrants they could not be sent to Rwanda because it could not be considered a safe third country.

In today’s ruling, the judges say they agree with the conclusions of the Court of Appeal which, starting from the examination of the same elements, leads to the conclusion that “the Rwanda has illegal conduct towards refugees and asylum seekers”.

These concerns were raised in 2022 by the NGO ‘Asylum Aid‘, which started a’legal action For to block The first flight planned between the governments of London and Kigali, with 130 refugees on board, welcomed in the first instance by Coed (European Convention on Human Rights). It argued that people cannot be sent to a third country until the country that received them expresses a judgment on the merits of their asylum request: in practice, each story must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. This is by virtue of principle Of “not rejection“, which imposes on States the obligation to welcome those fleeing from nations where their safety could be endangered.

The prime minister Sunak commented on the Supreme Court decision stating that it intends to move forward and “stop the arrival of illegal boats“. Now the United Kingdom and the Rwanda they’re thinking about a new agreement on asylum seekers, announced the British Prime Minister.

“The decision of the English Supreme Court indicates a path opposite to that which the European Commission and the EU governments are taking with the Immigration Pact And Asylum which focuses entirely on the outsourcing of immigration policies”, he added Filippo Miraglia, responsible National Arci Immigrationaccording to which “our government, with the agreement with Tunisia first, and with Albania now, has tried to build a solution that goes in the same direction and which is however illegitimate. As we have denounced, the international conventions and directives European governments will lead our government, like the English one, to clash with those who enforce the law, even if they won the elections. We hope that all this will lead to greater respect on the part of this government for the work of our judiciary and above all a compliance with international standards“.

