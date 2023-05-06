British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with Brazilian President Luz Inacio Lula da Silva and has pledged to make an £80 million contribution to the Amazon Funda fund for the protection of the Amazon forest.

“President Lula – explains Sunak in a tweet – has shown great leadership on climate change. I am delighted that the UK is contributing with £80 million to the Amazon Fund, so we can help stop deforestation and protect biodiversity. Thank you for your visit, Mr. President, on this special weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles III.”