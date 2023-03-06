Gb, Sunak and the squeeze on migrants: “We will deport them to Rwanda”

While Italy evaluate measures for welcome legally i migrantsfollowing the massacre that took place on the Crotone coast last week, costing the life of a 69 people including several children, the Great Britain is about to take one opposite direction: war on illegal immigration. The prime minister Sunak – we read in Repubblica – announced the proposal that will lead to Westminster. According to the plan, who will disembark from small boats will be subjected to deportation in Rwanda. Migrants landing in the UK on dinghies they will not be able to apply for asylum. And the hard line that the prime minister will bring to Parliament in Westminster, proposing a law which prohibits any kind of asylum for those who enter illegally in the country aboard small boats.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he stated that the people which they will arrive in the UK without valid documents they will be expelled “within few days“: asylum applications rejected and migrants will be repatriated. In an interview with the TV program “Talk Tv”, taken by the newspaper “The Guardian“, Sunak he has in fact stated that he intends to accelerate the evaluation process, and that asylum applications would be examined in “days or weeksnot months or years”. To achieve these goals, the British Home Office is trying to double up the number of insiders: the government aims to have 2,500 social workers by August, compared to slightly less than 600 of 2020.

