Gb, Sunak and the “whims” of the rich. British irritated with the premier

The British premier continues to be at the center of criticisms for his choices, not only policies but also private. The British don’t like his flaunt continuously the wealth and they never miss an opportunity to highlight theirs discontent. While the country is in crisis after the consequences of Brexitthe premier never misses an opportunity to underline his social status from rich. The last episode – we read in the Journal – is related to heating of her private pool. She aroused envy And the irritation of not a few Britons the recent news that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has just applied for and been granted a update of the local electricity grid of the place where one of yours is located housing to cope with energy needs of its fabulous heated pool. Nothing illegal is clear, all expenses will be covered by Sunak himself, but certainly one improper move at a time when the majority of hers voters needs to reduce the heating hours because he fails to pay the bills whose prices they jumped to the stars.

Since this – continues the Journal – is certainly not a problem of the Premier – which together with the wife he is one of the people richest in the UK – in the remote part of the North Yorkshire where the Sunak family goes to spend i weekend additional equipment has been installed and a new national supply network connection able to deliver extra energy to the home of the head of government. The building, which is located in isolated areain the middle of the greenery and surrounded only by a few farmsis in fact equipped not only with a heated swimming pool, but also with a gym and from a series of fields from tennis. So much, so as not to miss anything. The construction of the private pool long well 12 meters was completed just as many swimming pools and public toilets, including that of the constituent of the Premier, were forced to reduce their opening time due to the price increase electricity supply.

