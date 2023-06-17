Four people – an 11-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man and woman – have been found dead in a flat in Hounslow, west London. The BBC reports it. Police were called in at around 3pm yesterday and officers found the lifeless bodies – after forcing entry to the apartment in the Bedfont area – in what was described as a “terrible accident”. The investigations are in the “initial stage”. “We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident,” Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said.