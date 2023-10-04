Elegant, smiling, at ease together. The photos of Kate and William’s visit to Wales effectively deny the rumors of alleged disagreements between the heir to the British throne and his wife. The occasion of the trip was the beginning of ‘Black history month’, the month dedicated to the contribution of immigrants of African and Caribbean origin to British society. It is not the first time that the couple has shown their sensitivity to these issues, in a further denial of the accusations of racism against the royal family that were made by their sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

William’s solo trip to the United States had fueled some gossip about the holding of the Princes of Wales’ marriage. But the understanding between the two became evident during meetings with the Welsh Afro-Caribbean community. The couple met school children and elderly people who landed 75 years ago on the Windurush ship bringing migrants from the Caribbean. And there was no shortage of a ping pong match between Kate and William amidst laughter and applause in a youth centre.

“To mark Windrush 75 and mark the launch of Black History Month, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Cardiff, where they met members of the Windursuh generation and celebrated the efforts of community groups,” he announced on X l royal family account.