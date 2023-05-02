“I don’t think a ‘lean’ monarchy is a good idea.” This is the conviction of Princess Anne, sister of Charles III, questioned by the Canadian broadcaster Cbc News a few days before the coronation of the new King. A clear and direct response to the rumors circulating in recent weeks, according to which Charles could reform the institution, reducing the number of royals ‘working’ and cutting staff.

When asked about possible proposals to modernize the monarchy, the 72-year-old princess replied: “I think the term ‘streamlining’ was said in a day when there were few people around. It doesn’t seem like a good idea from my point of view. view. I’m not sure what else can be done”. And then Anna added that she expects a lot from her brother and that she “doesn’t think she will change the state of the monarchy.”

Princess Anne has often been referred to as the “hardest working royal” given her many official engagements: in 2022 alone there were 214, 33 more than Charles’ 181.