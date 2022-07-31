Prince Charles of England accepted a donation for his Foundation from Osama bin Laden’s family in 2013, two years after the al Qaeda leader’s death. The Sunday Times reveals it today, stating that bin Laden’s half-brother has about a million pounds to the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund.

The response from Clarence House, the residence of the heir to the British throne, has already arrived, saying that the Foundation has been assured that the money has been accepted after “all the proper checks have been made”.

“Any attempt to characterize the thing differently would correspond to the false“continues the statement made to the BBC in response to the Times article that Prince Charles accepted the money from Bakr Bin Laden, now head of the wealthy Saudi family, after a meeting at Clarence House.

According to Times sources, the prince accepted the money despite objections from several Foundation advisors. But the president, Sir Ian Cheshire, contested this reconstruction, saying that the donation had been “carefully evaluated” by the five board members.

“Adequate checks have been made, with information requested from various sources, including the government,” he added. “The decision was made collectively by everyone and any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate,” concluded the president of the Foundation which allocates funds to NGO projects in Britain and abroad.