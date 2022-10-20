The British premier Liz Truss announced in a brief statement in Downing Street his resignation as leader of the Tory Party. Truss admitted that “given the situation, I cannot implement the mandate for which I was elected”. The outgoing premier then announced that the elections to choose her successor at the helm of the Conservative party, and therefore of the British government, will be held within the next week, as agreed with the President of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady who met this morning. Truss also specified that she will remain prime minister “until a successor is chosen”.

