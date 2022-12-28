New allegations emerge in the scandal of British MPs from various parties who have used visits abroad as an opportunity to engage in forms of sex tourism. According to the Times, in fact, there have also been cases of parliamentarians who have received prostitutes in their hotel rooms, thus exposing themselves to the risk of possible blackmail.

According to Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper, the repercussions of these accusations reached the very top of the Conservative government, very worried about the conduct of deputies, already at the center of other sex scandals in the past. The online newspaper Politico was the first to bring the story to light through a journalistic investigation which revealed, among other things, testimonies of parties organized during international trips: the representatives of Westminster were “supplied” with young men or women for the their sexual activities as well as plenty of alcohol. All these potential violations of the code of conduct for deputies were carried out by members of inter-party parliamentary groups, the so-called APPGs.

A report by the House of Commons earlier this year had strongly criticized the excessive autonomy of these bipartisan associations, which usually focus on a particular area or a country abroad, stating that from there could come «the next great parliamentary scandal.