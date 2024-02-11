A quiet walk in the winter nature of the royal estate of Sandringham arm in arm with Queen Camilla to arrive at the local church of St. Mary Magdalene, a nod of greeting and a smile to the photographers and affectionate subjects from a distance, the welcome of the parish priest who accompanies them to Sunday mass: King Charles III thus reappeared in public for the second time – after a fleeting appearance in church on Sunday 4 February – after hospitalization and the diagnosis of cancer, the nature of which has not yet been revealed.



It must have been shocking for him, who entered hospital in London on January 26 at the age of 75 for a highly publicized check-up for an enlarged prostate, typical of his age, to discover that he had a tumor, although, as was specified, “not prostatic”. . But the experience seems, in the official narrative, to have left him calm.





The quiet Sunday walk among bare trees and green meadows, umbrella in hand and a military-style camel coat, with Camilla in a white overcoat and black hat, seems to suggest on the one hand the physical recovery, on the other the profound peace that has pervaded the soul of the sovereign in such a difficult moment for him as for the British royal house, with his daughter-in-law Kate convalescing for who knows how long and he himself at rest, for now indefinitely.





Serenity that he conveyed yesterday in a message of thanks to those, among the doctors and paramedics, who took care of him, to those who were close to him and for the embrace of the nation, which he felt like a warm blanket . Aware of having made a breach in the normally very buttoned-up etiquette of the Royal Family by revealing, albeit in vague terms, that he has a tumor, Carlo appears happy about it:





«It is equally heartening – he wrote in his message after praising the commitment of those who treated him and after thanking people for their “support and good wishes” – to now hear how sharing my diagnosis has helped to promote understanding between people and to shed light on the work of all those organizations who support cancer patients and their families across the UK and around the world.”





An empathy that touched his heart: «The admiration I have had all my life for their tireless attention and dedication is even greater thanks to my personal experience», added the king, who was greeted by affection of a hundred onlookers and subjects, though not permitted to enter the grounds of Sandringham, in the eastern county of Norfolk, before Easter.





For now, King Charles is expected to abstain from any institutional and public commitment, with a division of the load between his son and heir to the throne William, who manages the agenda of appointments from Windsor, also without the support of his wife, and his wife Camilla. That yesterday from Salisbury Cathedral, in the south of England, she thanked the country for the “very comforting” affection shown to her husband and the royal family, underlining how her husband was “well, given the circumstances”.