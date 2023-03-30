“We are side by side to protect and advance our shared values” in the defense of Ukraine “from unprovoked aggression”. King said so Charles III in his speech at the state reception, which he delivered in English and partly in German, given at Bellevue Palace by German President Frank Walter Steinmeier. Carlo praised “the extraordinary hospitality” of Germany, which has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees.

For his part, the German president Steinmeier thanked the king of England, Charles III, for his visit to Germany in the context of his first move abroad as sovereign: “A wonderful personal gesture – he defined it – and a signal important for German-British relations. Today, six years after the start of the process of leaving the European Union, we open a new chapter in our relationship. Together, as friends and partners, we look forward,” Steinmeier said during a reception at his official residence, Schloss Bellevue.

King Charles is together with the queen consort Camilla. In the afternoon they were greeted with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate.