Military jets from the RAF have intercepted two Russian bombers on a long-range maritime patrol north of the Shetland Islands in Scotland. This was announced by the British Ministry of Defence. The planes are “ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory,” said Armed Forces Minister James Heappey.

To be intercepted were the Russian Tu-142 Bear-F and Tu-142 Bear-J, used for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare and called “Bear F” by NATO.