British Home Secretary under fire: rape drug jokes

A joke about rape drugs and another on a supposedly happy marriagefeasible with a sedated wife, got the British Home Secretary into trouble, James Cleverly. According to what was reported by the tabloids it would have been called to resign.

To the women guests at a reception on December 18th the minister reported that the secret of a long marriage is having a spouse who “he is always slightly sedated so that he may never realize that there are better men out there,” the newspaper reported Sunday Mirror.

And then that “a little Rohypnol – the so-called rape drug – in his drink every night isn't really illegal if there's a little of it.”

The drug, known as “roofie“When crushed and placed in someone's drink without their knowledge, it makes the person drowsy and can lead to loss of consciousness and memory.

The minister, realizing what had happened, apologized through a spokesperson for what he defined as “ironic joke” after announcing that the Conservative government intended to update the legislation to make clear that such an addition is illegal. He described the practice as a “perverse” crime.

Conversations at such events are generally unrecorded, but the Sunday Mirror he said he decided to report the news because of Cleverly's position and the topic it covered.

The words of the spokesperson

“In what was always intended to be a private conversation, James, the Home Secretary who spoke of espionage, did what it was clearly meant to be an ironic jokefor which he apologizes,” he said spokesman.

