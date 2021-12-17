Four children died in a fire broke out in a house in Sutton, a southern suburb of London. The British media reported it, explaining that about 60 firefighters intervened last night in Collingwood Road to try to put out the flames that affected the entire ground floor of the property. The causes of the fire have not yet been ascertained.

“It is an incident that leaves us with a deep sadness. My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the children,” said London Fire Chief Andy Roe.