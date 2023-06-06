Said he’s ‘experienced hostility from the press since I was born’ Prince Harry, heard today by the High Court of London in the trial against the Daily Mirror tabloid for illegal wiretaps. In written testimony, released at the time he appeared in court, Harry said his answering machine messages had been hacked from when he was a teenager at Eton school. “My voicemails included absolutely private and sensitive information about my relationships,” he said, noting that the tabloid attention had made him paranoid that he couldn’t trust anyone, “a terrible feeling at such a young age.”

Read also

It is the first time in 130 years that a member of the British royal family has appeared in court. Harry arrived from Los Angeles and was expected in court yesterday, but delayed his attendance to celebrate his daughter Lilibet’s birthday.

The allegations against the newspaper

The newspaper is accused of libel and of using illegal means, including wiretapping of telephone messages, to obtain information about the prince and other ‘celebrities’. In early May, the Mirror apologized “unreservedly” to Prince Harry for illegally collecting personal information about him by intercepting his phone calls.

The prince’s lawyers told the court that the MGN, which also publishes the tabloids Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People, had resorted to “the most intrusive methods of obtaining personal information”. Furthermore, they claim that the company’s executives knew about the dissemination of personal information through the hacking technique, but despite this, no one took action.