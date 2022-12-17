The Daily Telegraph anticipated it, according to which the list has yet to be finalized, but it is clear that “all family members will be welcome”

Harry and Meghan will be invited to Charles’s coronation ceremony on May 6, despite the negative reaction at court to the Netflix series they created. The Daily Telegraph anticipated it, citing a source. While the guest list for the religious ceremony to be held at Westminster Abbey has yet to be finalised, it is clear that “all family members will be welcome”. The King, it is specified, “loves both of his sons”.