Harry and Meghan, despite their harsh accusations against the royal family, were invited to the coronation of Charles III on May 6 in London. This was revealed by the Sunday Times, which quotes a spokesman for the Dukes of Sussex, according to which Harry “recently received an email from his majesty’s office about the coronation”. “A decision on whether the duke and duchess will participate will not be disclosed by us,” the spokesman specified.
