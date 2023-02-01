Over half a million UK workers have joined a general strike by public sector workers, including education and transport. The mobilization, considered the largest in 10 years, comes as unions accuse the government of “going backwards” instead of moving forward to resolve long-standing labor disputes in the health and railways sectors.

Due to the strike, thousands of schools and universities remained closed today with teachers demanding salary increases to combat inflation and greater investment in education. Unions organized pickets in front of train and school stations and public offices. Border guards and airport services also crossed arms.