“Prince Charles will be ‘regent’ as long as Queen Elizabeth is alive. There will still be no formal handover, no abdication as was the case for Edward VIII. The queen will remain head of state devoid of any executive ‘duty’ . Carlo will replace her in almost all of his commitments “. This is what Prince Guglielmo Giovanelli Marconi, grandson of the Nobel Prize in Physics said to Adnkronos, anticipating future ‘royal’ scenarios in the United Kingdom.

“After all in England there has always been only one king – he added – We do not govern in pairs. Even George III, who suffered from mental disorders, was never removed from the throne of Albion. He continued to govern, but the real power it passed from the hands of the ‘regent’, the son and heir “.

And about the Prince of Wales, future king of England, Guglielmo Giovanelli Marconi has no doubts: “he will certainly be a good king and will continue to love Italy and the Italians. I have met him often in our country. He loves art, the culture, the beauty of our gardens. He may seem a distant man, but Prince Charles is just shy and introverted. He will become king – he concluded – Prince William will have to wait “.