from Laura Cuppini

The vaccine is effective against the Wuhan and Omicron strains, and can be used for booster doses in adults. According to the British Drug Agency, it ensures a strong immune response even against the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 and the chances of side effects are low.

A Covid vaccine that it acts simultaneously against the original Wuhan strain (like the vaccines we have used so far) and against the Omicron variant. The American company developed it Modern and the Great Britain was the first country to approve its use for booster doses in people aged 18 and over. Is called mRNA-1273.214: contains Moderna’s original vaccine (mRNA-1273, Spikevax) and a new vaccine directed against Omicron (BA.1). At the end of 2020, it was Great Britain that was the first to approve a vaccine against the coronavirus (that of Pfizer / BioNTech).

Strong immune response The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) explained that the vaccine resulted compliant with safety, quality and efficacy standards and capable of arousing a strong immune response against the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron variant, including the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. See also “Pre-deal with meningitis in Emilia Romagna”, on May 6, a talk in streaming on Adnkronos The chances of side effects are low: they are comparable to those of the Covid vaccines we have used so far. The UK Vaccination Committee has approved the use of the new vaccine in the booster campaign starting in September.

Neutralizing response The MHRA decision is based on data from a phase 2/3 clinical trial, in which the bivalent vaccine met all primary objectives, including a neutralizing antibody response higher against Omicron than a booster dose of Spikevax. One dose of mRNA-1273.214 has increased neutralizing securities approximately 8 times compared to the basic levels. It also elicited neutralizing responses against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants 1.69 times greater than those administered with Spikevax, regardless of previous infections and the age of the subject. However, the correlation between neutralizing antibody levels and vaccine efficacy against the disease, particularly in severe forms, remains unclear. Moderna has also applied for authorization for mRNA-1273.214 in Australia, Canada and the European Union. See also Three tests are enough to understand how our lungs are

New evolutionary paths Older Covid vaccines (directed against the Wuhan strain) continue to provide good protection against hospitalization and death, but the effectiveness against the possibility of getting infected has decreased due to the evolution of the virus. The “bivalent” vaccine is a more precise tool to protect us as the virus continues to mutate, said June Raine, head of the MHRA. However, according to Jonathan Ball, Professor of Molecular Virology at the University of Nottingham, Omicron’s targeted immunity could push the virus on new avenues of evolution. Pfizer and BioNTech are also testing modified versions of their mRNA vaccine against Omicron variants.