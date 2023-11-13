Government reshuffle in London, after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed Interior Minister Suella Braverman from office for an article in which she criticized the management of a pro-Palestinian march by the English police. According to Downing Street, James Cleverly has been appointed as the new Home Secretarywhile the former British Prime Minister David Cameron has been chosen as the new Foreign Secretary replacing Cleverly, who has been head of the Foreign Office since September last year. “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Britain’s Home Secretary, said Suella Braverman. “I will have more to say in due course,” she added.

MP for Braintree in Essex since 2015, Cleverly has held a number of roles in government, including Tory Speaker and Education Minister. “It is an honor to be appointed Minister of the Interior. The objective is clear. My job is to ensure the safety of people in this country“, the new Interior Minister wrote in a tweet.

For his part Cameron he wrote in a tweet that he ”gladly accepted the position of Foreign Minister” which was offered to him by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. AND he promised he would ”help Sunak tackle the vital challenges” underway, underlining that ”ensuring security and stability on the global stage is essential and in our national interest”. ”We are facing a number of daunting international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. In this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand with our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voices are heard,” Cameron said. Recalling that he has been away from active political life for the last seven years, the new head of British diplomacy explained that he wanted to put ”my experience, as Conservative leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six”, at service.

Cameron then stated that ”Britain is a truly international country. Our people live all over the world and our businesses trade in every corner of the globe”. Therefore ”international security is fundamental for our internal security”. Cameron added that ”while I may not agree with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time. I want to help him deliver the security and prosperity that our country needs and be part of the strongest possible team that can serve the United Kingdom and that can be presented to the country when the general election is held.”

The former prime minister added that he believes ”in public service. This is what first motivated me to get involved in politics in the 1980s, to work in government in the 1990s, to become a Member of Parliament in the 2000s and to put myself forward as party leader and Prime Minister. The UK Foreign Office, our diplomatic service, our intelligence services and our aid and development capabilities are some of the best assets of their kind anywhere in the world.”