“It will be a completely different coronation from that of the past, slimmer, with less ceremonial, yet in some ways ‘enlarged’. Among the guests, the ex-husband of Queen Camilla, the officer Andrew Parker Bowles and the 5 grandchildren to whom very affectionate. Even if the greatest victory of Charles III remains the presence of his second son Harry to demonstrate that there are no fractures within the royal family”. This is what Prince Guglielmo Giovanelli Marconi, nephew of the Nobel Prize for Physics awarded in 1914 by King George V with one of the greatest honors in the United Kingdom, told Adnkronos.

“I met Charles III very few times, many years ago still Prince of Wales – added Guglielmo Giovanelli Marconi – He loves our country, the history, the architecture, the landscape, in unsuspecting times he has always been a convinced environmentalist. And then Charles III is a cultured, spiritual, very religious man, despite being the head of the Anglican Church he has great respect for the Catholic Church, for all religions”. Who will be Charles III? “The polls show him to be growing in the hearts of the British – he replied – After all, he is above all a symbolic, apolitical figure, far from any lobby, England is a constitutional monarchy, he commands the government, the people who elect the Parliament”.

“Charles III – added Guglielmo Giovanelli Marconi – knew how to manage the months of transition after the death of his mother in an extraordinary way. He is a conciliatory, patient, loving man towards his children, perhaps because he had had a very strict military education Next to Charles III the great love of his life, Queen Camilla – he concluded – Faithful, dedicated to Charles, patient and dignified, over the years her figure has been re-evaluated. A commendable character”.