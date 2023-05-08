The Royal Ballet also attended the celebrations for the accession of Charles III and Queen Camilla. Two principals of the historic English company, Marcelino Sambè and Francesca Hayward, performed in the park of Windsor Castle as part of the Coronation Concert, one of the most awaited events to celebrate the coronation of English sovereigns. “A bond between the English royal family and the Royal Ballet, founded by Dame Ninette de Valois, which dates back to the times of Queen Victoria who ‘knew’ the magical Taglioni and had dolls made with her features, with of ‘Bayadère’, ‘Sylphide’, ‘Guglielmo Tell’ – the critic and scholar Simonetta Allder d’Aquino told Adnkronos from London – Today the school is located in a Palladian palace, owned by the crown, in the heart of Richmond Park, where Queen Mary, wife of George V grew up and Queen Mum later lived there.And it seems that Mary of Teck had one day confessed that she knew how to bow very well thanks to the teachings of the ‘great Taglioni’ “.

These days the Royal Ballet is on the bill (until 6 June) with a revival of ‘Sleeping Beauty’, a ballet linked to the popular imagination and to the history of England because Covent Garden reopened in 1946, after the war with this stock title. But only in 1956 for the 25th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign did the London complex obtain the ‘Royal charter’, a sort of royal seal. “Both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margareth have always loved ballet, in particular Princess Margareth – continued Simonetta Allder d’Aquino – she was a friend of Sir Frederick Ashton and Rudolf Nureyev who often performed alongside her partner d’ Election Dame Margot Fonteyn”.

“Even Lady Diana had started very young and took dance lessons – continued Simonetta Allder d’Aquino – Unforgettable in New York at the White House while twirling with John Travolta or her performance, which quickly became viral, next to Wayne Spleep in 1985 for a charity event. It was supposed to be a surprise for her husband. It seems that the then Prince of Wales – concluded the journalist and scholar – didn’t particularly like it”.