The Household Cavalry band playing “Happy Birthday” during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace and cannons fired across the country at noon. This is how it is celebrated today in Great Britain the 74th birthday of Charles III, the first as a sovereign. The king has no public events scheduled and it is believed that he will celebrate privately.

Since the 18th century, British monarchs who were not born in the summer have formally celebrated their birthday on a more favorable date with the Troooping of Colors parade. Born in April, Elizabeth II always celebrated in June. But Charles III has not yet made it known if he will follow this tradition, and on what date.