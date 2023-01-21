British Prime Minister Rushi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seat belt while sitting as a passenger in the back seat of a moving car, as clearly seen in a video posted on government social channels to promote the spending “levelling up” campaign.

Lancashire Police have fined Sunak the amount of which is not known. The Premier “fully accepted that he had made a mistake and has apologised,” Downing Street said.

Already last April, Sunak was fined together with Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie for having violated, as Chancellor of the Exchequer, the rules on the lockdown, participating in the birthday party for the then Premier in June 2020.