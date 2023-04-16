Harry had a “heart-to-heart” talk with his father before deciding that he will be present, alone without his wife Meghan and their two children, at his coronation on May 6. The Sun writes today, revealing the conversation between the prince and King Charles during which “the willingness to mend on both sides” would have been expressed after Harry’s explosive revelations in the book ‘Spare’ and in the Netflix series.

According to what was revealed by the tabloid, in addition to this frank conversation between father and son – who would not have spoken to his older brother William – there would also have been an exchange of letters with Buckingham Palace before accepting the invitation to the coronation. Informed sources explain that the king is “happy” with his son’s decision and “understands” the reasons for his wife’s absence, who will remain in California with their 22-month-old daughter Lillibet, and Archie, who will turn 4 on the day of the grandfather’s coronation.

The same informed sources explain that Harry wants to attend the event to show “his support for his father” at an “important and significant” moment for the country. Finally, Meghan also supports her husband’s decision and she would have decided to stay at home – the sources claim – only to coincide with her son’s birthday.