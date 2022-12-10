It rose to three dead the toll of the “devastating” explosion that occurred in a three-story apartment on the island of Jersey, the largest in the English Channel in Great Britain. This was confirmed by Chief Minister Kristina Moore during a press conference.

The local police underlined that, due to the ”very powerful explosion”, the area ”remains unsafe”. A dozen people are still missing.

The building was ”completely destroyed” following the explosion. According to the island’s police chief Robin Smith, the search for the missing ”could last days”.