The escape of the British prisoner Daniel Khalife, in prison on charges of terrorism, has ended, having escaped from the kitchens of Wandsworth prison, clinging to the delivery truck. The man was captured in Chiswick after several people said they had seen him last night. Khalife has been in custody since 11am this morning, police announced.

Read also

Police had offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to his capture, and Khalife’s family had urged him to “hand himself in”.

More than 150 counter-terrorism officers were involved in the nationwide manhunt, during which UK ports and airports were put on high alert.