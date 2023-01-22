Dozens of refugee minors have been kidnapped by traffickers from a Brighton hotel run by the British Home Office. The Observer denounced it, emphasizing that other similar seizures would have already occurred in the past on the southern coast. The boys were allegedly captured in the street of the hotel where they were then loaded into cars, explained sources of the Mitie company which works for the Ministry of the Interior and activists for the protection of children.

600 unaccompanied minors have passed through the Sussex hotel in the last 18 months, 138 of them have disappeared. Of more than half of them, 79, there is no news. According to one source, ten per cent of guests at another Hythe, Kent property go missing every week.