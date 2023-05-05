“His will certainly be a transitory reign, a short reign, but Charles III is unquestionably the most prepared sovereign. He waited many years before ascending the throne, but he observed and learned. A path traced by Queen Elizabeth. It is that what Charles III is doing, a guide, a mentor, with the Prince of Wales, the next sovereign”. This is what Gelasio Gaetani of L’Aquila d’Aragona told Adnkronos a few hours after the coronation of Charles III and Queen Camilla scheduled for tomorrow at 11 (Italian time) in Westminster Abbey.

“Charles III is a modern sovereign – he continued – In these months of ‘government’ he has been able to ferry the monarchical institution towards the new century by ‘dusting it off’ from an ancient and ancient ceremonial. Today the British love him and the polls confirm it. at the coronation – he continued – he will have his children William with his wife Kate and second son Harry, a thorn in his heart, a suffering young man divided between filial duties and love for his wife Meghan, children Archi and Lilibet ” he concluded.