After the announcement of her resignation as prime minister, Liz Truss is now at the center of a controversy in Great Britain for the 115 thousand pound annuity (about 131 thousand euros) that she has matured as prime minister despite having held the post for a little more six weeks. Opposition leaders, Keir Starmer of Labor and Ed Davey of Lib-Dem, have called on the outgoing premier to give up the sum.