Making the study of mathematics compulsory until the age of 18. This is the ”mission” of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is convinced that we need to ”rethink our approach to calculations”. In his first speech of 2023 which he will give today, Sunak will express his thesis, namely “letting our children go out into the world without those skills is to disappoint our children”. The details of the plan will be explained ”in due course”. As reported by the British media, Sunak should say that “one of the biggest changes we need in education today is to reinvent our approach to mathematics.”

According to UK government data, around eight million adults in England have the numeracy skills of primary school children, while 60% of underprivileged 16-year-old pupils lack basic numeracy skills.